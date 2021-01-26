Kellyanne Conway Accused Of Posting Nude Photo Of Underage Daughter Claudia On Twitter

The situation in the Conway household appears to be escalating dangerously.

As we previously reported, 16-year-old Claudia Conway recently substantiated her accusations of abuse against her mother, Kellyanne Conway, with footage of the Republican spokeswoman seemingly hurling verbal abuse. (The videos have since been deleted from Claudia’s TikTok, but you can find them HERE.)

The teenager told followers she has sought help from authorities in the past, and no longer believes anyone will help her. In other since-deleted posts (example below), police showed up at the Conway house and appeared to take Kellyanne’s side in the dispute.

Claudia Conway posted video of what happened when police showed up for a wellness check: The cop believed her mother and advised her to take away Claudia’s phone and internet access. (In case you were wondering how hard it is to get help as a minor.) pic.twitter.com/YyGjOWT8Ds — Leah McElrath ????️‍???? (@leahmcelrath) January 21, 2021

Regardless of the truth behind Claudia’s allegations, the fraught relationship between mother and daughter has clearly become harmful and potentially dangerous. This was never more clear than on Monday night, when a topless photo of Claudia (we’ll reiterate, a minor) was posted to Kellyanne’s Twitter via the Fleets feature. The photo was deleted before the 24-hour Fleet expired, but not before being documented by other users. According to Variety, Twitter is investigating the incident.

In a pair of since-deleted TikToks (later posted to Twitter, below), Claudia confirmed that the photo was real. She shared:

“Apparently that’s real, and so here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago, and I’m assuming that when my mom took my phone — any time she’s taken it, because she takes it all the time — she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone, I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But, nobody would ever have any photo like that. Ever. Um… so Kellyanne, you’re going to f**king jail.”

In the follow up, she said:

“I’m shaking, I don’t know what to do. Nobody would ever have that photo, ever. It was on my phone, I don’t think I’ve ever sent it to anyone. So I’m assuming that my mom took a picture of it to use against me someday, and then somebody hacked her or something. Because there is no physical, possible way that anybody would have that photo of me. I’m literally at a loss for words, and… if you see it, report it. My mom deserves to go to jail. That’s unreal. She’s the only person that has it. Just talked to my ex, she was, like… that’s insane.”

Claudia Conway after finding out from her TikTok followers that this photo was circulating on Twitter, part two: pic.twitter.com/2E7sheSNed — Leah McElrath ????️‍???? (@leahmcelrath) January 26, 2021

Neither Kellyanne nor her husband George Conway have commented on the incident. (Claudia posted earlier this month that her father “wants nothing to do [with] our family and [is] leaving for good.”)

Social media followers have speculated that the Fleet was not a hack or an accident, but a way for the Trump administration alum to punish her daughter. Some labeled the act “revenge porn.” Internet star Tana Mongeau is one of those who began tweeting “#justiceforclaudia” in response to the breach.

#justiceforclaudia please trend this worldwide she needs help… she is afraid for her life… the system can’t win here. it’s so scary to feel so helpless against evil. especially at that age. #justiceforclaudia @KellyannePolls hope u like prison food — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 26, 2021

Tana livestreamed a FaceTime call with Claudia, where the young woman could be heard arguing with her mother before the police arrived. The influencer described Kellyanne’s treatment of her daughter on the call, saying:

“she fully called [Claudia] every mean thing you ever could. name etc. broke my heart. truly hopes she knows she’s none of that”

She also reposted a clip from the livestream, where a cop can be seen hanging up the call on Claudia’s phone:

#justiceforclaudia after an 18 minute stream from @tanamongeau of @KellyannePolls verbally abusing and threatening claudia, a cop that was supposedly there to do a check on claudia hangs up the facetime call. the powers that be do not want to help this girl. pic.twitter.com/rEcw7Rk7gq — jill (@Jillischill_) January 26, 2021

In another segment from the stream, Kellyanne can be heard telling the police, “Please take her away, she’s an addict,” seemingly referring to her daughter being addicted to her phone:

#justiceforclaudia @tanamongeau live clip, cop asks kellyanne if she’s going to get someone to evaluate claudia or if they have to. kellyanne says she will. also more of kellyanne accusing claudia of being an addict. pic.twitter.com/Xoe6IaKVyV — jill (@Jillischill_) January 26, 2021

Whatever happened for the topless photo to be posted, the incident needs to be thoroughly investigated, and Claudia needs to be protected from such an egregious (and illegal) breach of privacy. Abuse allegations aside, the videos we’ve seen so far suggest that Claudia and Kellyanne’s relationship has become completely unhealthy and unproductive. We hope the teen gets the help and safety she deserves.

yo what kelly anne conway did to her MINOR daughter today isn’t an accident and is fucking disgusting we have to get miss icon claudia away from this SICK, SICK person i am DISGUSTED — tana mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 26, 2021

Kelly ann Conway will do anything to sell books — ✌????rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) January 26, 2021

My wife & I did all we could to protect our children, yet our daughter was murdered. She is no longer with us. @KellyannePolls, you had a choice. You chose verbal, physical, & now exploitation by posing photos of your daughter. I hope someone steps in to protect her from you. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 26, 2021

CLAUDIA BAS DELETED TWO OF HER VIDEOS AND UPDATED HER TIKTOK BIO. “629 days” I think she’s saying her 18th birthday #claudiaconway pic.twitter.com/QGLmpCRYG7 — talia olivier (@olivier_talia) January 26, 2021

Did she? If so @KellyannePolls has been arrested, yes? At the very least her daughter has been removed from her custody, right? Or is this like the white nationalist rioters where there’s not enough jail space to house the Trump-adjacent folks who willingly commit crimes? https://t.co/A9ITNHhNop — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 26, 2021

As long as black and brown folks are in jail for crimes they didn’t intend to commit or didn’t know where crimes or for riding in cars unaware that a friend was committing a crime, @KellyannePolls will get no pass from me. #LockHerUp! https://t.co/K50pCS3ltH — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 26, 2021

"PLEASE GET PEOPLE TO TALK ABOUT THIS"

"PLEASE SPREAD AWARENESS ABOUT THIS SINCE I CAN'T"

"REPORT ANYTHING YOU SEE OF ME"

"I'M OKAY BUT I'M SCARED AF SPREAD AWARENESS PLEASE" Claudia Conway posting in morse code about @KellyannePolls tweeting her nude photo #justiceforclaudia pic.twitter.com/r9G74OqR0d — the lady julip (@urnotcharming) January 26, 2021

It wasn’t hacked. She posted her own underage daughters nudes to “prove a point” that her daughter is “wild” and “uncontrollable” because Claudia has been speaking out on the abuse Kellyanne has been doing to her. #justiceforclaudia — Katie (@katiejoellee) January 26, 2021

IM SORRY KELLYANNE CONWAY POSTED HER UNDERAGE DAUGHTER’S NUDES ONLINE???? For fucks sake @DCPoliceDept INTERVENE. How many fucking times have you been called there? How much more evidence of abuse do you need? #justiceforclaudia — Meghan Rienks (@meghanrienks) January 26, 2021

