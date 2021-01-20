Claudia Conway Posts TikTok Compilation Of Mom Kellyanne Calling Her An 'Ungrateful Bitch' -- And MORE

Donald Trump may no longer be President, but he and his cronies are still around and capable of doing lasting damage.

A surprising figure who emerged to expose the ugliness within the Trump admin was Claudia Conway, who rose to influencer status after speaking up about her mother Kellyanne Conway’s alleged abuses on TikTok. She gave followers some inside scoop on the White House coronavirus outbreak, too, before becoming victim to it herself.

Related: Claudia Auditioned For American Idol!

While the 16-year-old has courted some controversy herself, it’s clear to anyone following this story that she is a vulnerable young woman who needs help that her parents (Kellyanne and George Conway, a prominent anti-Trump Republican formerly affiliated with The Lincoln Project) are either unable or unwilling to provide.

That became all the more obvious on Tuesday when the teenager posted two video compilations on TikTok featuring recordings of Kellyanne that appeared to back up Claudia’s claims of abuse. In the recordings, the Trump spokeswoman can be heard hurling insults at her daughter, screaming at her, and at one point, allegedly hitting her. You can hear Kellyanne call her an “ungrateful bitch,” an “a**hole,” and tell her “f**k you” multiple times. In one disturbing segment, the 54-year-old says:

“You’re lucky your mom’s pro-life.”

Check out the videos below:

Following the recordings, Claudia posted a series of videos adding context and responding to comments. Claiming to have “hundreds and hundreds” of additional recordings, she said she was not trying to “hate” on her mother, but to share her side of the story. She went on:

“Thought it was important because, you know, as a woman who has such power in this country, I don’t think people really know how she is. And it’s also a reminder to everybody who is in a similar situation that you’re not alone, and that, you know… trust me, I get it. In terms of what can be done, there’s nothing that can really be done. I’ve tried everything. Everything. My parents are too powerful, and nothing happens. … I’m probably going to get into a lot of trouble for this, but I just want everyone in the world watching this to know that I’m not lying at all. I wouldn’t lie about anything like that.”

Mentioning how scared she was, she added:

“I’m in a situation that’s really physically, mentally and emotionally abusive. And I think that it’s important that everyone sees that. But there really isn’t anything I can do, so I just thought I should put it out there. … I know that all my mom’s friends and my family’s gonna say that I’m lying, looking for attention, but I’m not. I have proof, that’s my story.”

Responding to one skeptic, Claudia hinted that other recordings contained even worse abuse. She explained:

“I didn’t heavily edit the recordings, it’s just some parts were silent, or some parts were irrelevant or, um, too bad, to post, you know, I’m not trying to put her in jail. But no, I can’t fit hours and hours worth of videos into 60 seconds.”

Related: Claudia Has Been Pushing For Emancipation From Her Parents

In another video, Conway ominously told her followers that she wouldn’t leave social media “of [her] own accord.” She also offered to speak on the record to the media. In her final video of the night, she shared:

“Also the cops showed up at my house a few hours ago and I was home alone, um, and they were like ‘Hey!’ and I was like, ‘Hey,’ and they were like, ‘You good?’ and I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And then they were like, ‘Alright, peace.’ …I’m really scared. But, um, I also feel really guilty, even though I shouldn’t, and I feel like an awful person. But I’m not. It’s just like, the effects of gaslighting I guess, but… I deleted my videos, because I’m really scared, and I’m trending on Twitter, which scares me. But I’m good, I hope. I think. Yeah I’m good, I’m good.”

Neither Kellyanne nor George, who has been live tweeting Trump’s exit/Joe Biden’s inauguration, have made a statement concerning their daughter’s accusations. (As of this writing, the recordings are back on Claudia’s TikTok page.)

However, the teen did begin trending on Twitter following the videos — as she mentioned — with many users expressing support for the young girl’s plight. Check out some of the reactions (below):

Claudia is an incredibly sweet and smart kid, who has publicly spoken out, multiple times, about the verbal and physical abuse from Kellyanne. with evidence. yet still, nobody will do anything because the Conway parents are ‘too powerful.’ it’s so disgusting. https://t.co/CFlCyB8zBx — elijah daniel (@elijahdaniel) January 20, 2021

The fact that Claudia Conway can record her mother being toxic and abusive, Kellyanne herself implying that if she weren’t pro-life she’d have killed Claudia, and that people can still say “I don’t know if this is our business” is exactly why abuse victims do not come forward — dawson (@thewriterd) January 20, 2021

Claudia Conway is only 16 and she's an American hero. She sidelined her mom–Trump's most effective spokesperson & most competent campaign advisor–at the end of August. This made a huge difference. And now we know, it required great personal sacrifice. 1/ — Nell Scovell (@NellSco) January 20, 2021

It took me years to process childhood trauma and here Claudia Conway is posting her abusive mom live on tiktok. I’m so fucking proud of these kids. Don’t let them get away with anything — twink peaks ???? (@ikariiprince) January 20, 2021

Claudia Conway commented in this video saying she’s consulted with lawyers about emancipation, but her parents are too high profile for it to happen. She added “this isn’t even bad but i’m not tryna put her in jail.” pic.twitter.com/GqySlWOxSM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 19, 2021

Hopefully, Claudia will be able to access whatever help she needs. It’s obvious this situation is beyond toxic and perhaps even harmful, and her mental and physical well being need to come first.

[Image via WENN/Instar & Claudia Conway/TikTok]