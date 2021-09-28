The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Break Up Again -- And Things Sound Bad This Time

It’s all over for The Bachelorette‘s Dale Moss and Clare Crawley. (Yes, again.)

According to media reports published Monday night, it appears that the two former reality TV stars have officially split once again — only, to hear the sources tell it this time around, it sounds like there won’t be any reconciliation.

Page Six was first to learn from an apparent insider close to the couple that the 40-year-old Sacramento native and hairstylist and her 33-year-old ex-NFL football player fiancé had called it quits, ending their long and arduous journey to find love together.

While this has happened before, of course, and one might wonder whether to be skeptical about the possibility of a reconciliation, the insider made it clear that the breakup was “for good this time.”

The source sounded particularly pessimistic in commenting about that, in fact, telling the outlet:

“Dale and Clare have split again. This time it’s for good. It didn’t end well.”

Ooof.

That’s not good!

Of course, like we’ve been mentioning, this is far from the first time the pair has hit a rough patch. Way back in January (doesn’t that seem like about seven years ago and also a week?!) the reality TV alums called it quits after reportedly failing to agree on major future relationship issues, like which state to live in and how soon to start having kids.

A month later, though, they were spotted together hanging out down in Florida, and then later up in New York, showing off a resiliency that appeared as though it was going to allow their relationship to flourish! Moss even popped up on the Hollywood Raw podcast a few weeks after that and admitted his thing with Clare was “in a good place.”

Obviously, now, things have changed.

Two weeks ago, Clare posted a pic to her Instagram account with Dale by her side while standing with fellow Bachelor Nation couple Blake Moynes and Katie Thurston at the US Open tennis tournament in NYC.

Since then, though, Moss has reportedly been seen “notably sans Crawley” around the Big Apple at several major events: a recent Coldplay concert, a screening of the movie Dear Evan Hansen, and several Fashion Week outings, to name a few. So clearly something major happened between the duo’s tennis outing and the present!

What do U make of this breakup banter, Perezcious readers? Sounds like Splitsville really will take hold this time for these two, at least if that insider is to be believed, doesn’t it? Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

