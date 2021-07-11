Clue LIVE! A Walking Murder Mystery Experience - With My Son! | Perez Hilton

A new immersive theater production is bringing the iconic film and board game Clue to real life! At the Century City Mall! We took our 8 year old with us AND we showed him the movie for the first time before we went. He didn’t find view it as a comedy, but he did love the whodunnit of it all! And he got to play detective for the in-person version! Were we able to solve the crime? Did we enjoy ourselves? Watch to find out!
Enjoy!
Jul 11, 2021 09:01am PDT
