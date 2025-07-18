Coldplay Concertgoer Who Filmed Affair Reveal Defends Posting Video: 'A Part Of Me Feels Bad... But...' 

The fan who helped expose the affair at this week’s Coldplay concert is speaking out now that it has become a worldwide, viral sensation!

If you missed it, on Wednesday night, the band was performing at Gillette Stadium when cameras panned to a loved-up couple — who immediately broke apart and hid from the camera! Chris Martin jokingly called them out for having an affair — which turned out to be true! The married man was identified as tech CEO Andy Byron, and he was cozying up to his HR Chief Kristin Cabot, who he is very much not married to. Uh oh!

28-year-old Grace Springer (sitting on the right side of the inset above, taken at the concert) was the one who caught the interaction on camera and posted it to TikTok — where it has quickly been viewed more than 60 million times! OMG! Speaking to The Sun about the frenzy, she had a strong and sassy message for the secret couple! She dished on Friday:

“I had no idea who the couple was. Just thought I caught an interesting reaction to the kiss cam and decided to post it. A part of me feels bad for turning these people’s lives upside down, but, play stupid games… win stupid prizes.”

LMFAO!

That’s karma!! And how was she supposed to know those people were actually having an affair or that they were somewhat notable? Nobody could’ve seen this media attention coming!

As far as reports can tell, Andy is married to Megan Kerrigan Byron, with whom he shares two children. It’s unclear if Kristin is currently married (according to court records viewed by the New York Post, she divorced her ex-husband Kenneth Thornby in 2022, and they share at least one child). No matter what, Grace’s heart goes out to anyone wrapped up in this scandal:

“I hope their partners can heal from this and get a second chance at the happiness they deserve with their future still in front of them. I hope, for them, my video was a blessing in disguise.”

It’s gotta hurt to see… But it’s always better to know the truth!

As for the internet’s reaction to the awkward jumbotron moment, Grace could never have imagined it would go this nuts. However, she pointed out that there was “a lot of talk” about the surprising moment after the show, recalling:

“It was definitely a hot topic, but no one knew who they were.”

But the internet quickly did its thing, and the rest is history! She reflected:

“When I posted late last night before bed it was picking up traction with a couple thousand views. I woke up to seven million. Now over 30 million. Overwhelmed to say the least.”

It’s taken over! But so far, Andy and Kristin have stayed quiet on the matter… We’re dying to hear what conversations in their office have been like! Oof!

