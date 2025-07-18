CEO Gushed About His Female HR Employee -- 8 Months Before Their Affair Was Exposed At Coldplay Concert!

Chris Martin opened up the floodgates! More is coming out about the two alleged cheaters he accidentally exposed this week!

In case you haven’t seen it, the cameras panned to a loved-up couple on the jumbotron at one point during the Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on Wednesday night, and things got awkward fast! The two went from having their arms wrapped around each other to freaking out and darting out of frame the second they realized the cameras were on them! Everyone knew from their wild reaction that something bad was going on here! Even Chris joked in response:

“Oh what… either they’re having an affair or they’re very shy.”

OMG!

If you’ve somehow missed the viral moment or just want to relive the insanity, watch it (below):

Chris clocked it! These two are not camera-shy. They are having an alleged affair. The US Sun identified the man in the video as Astronomer CEO Andy Byron… a MARRIED CEO! The woman is his HR Chief Kristin Cabot… and she is not his wife! Yikes! While a statement from Andy is circulating online, it is fake! Neither has addressed the shocking viral moment yet. His company confirmed to TMZ on Thursday that it is “not a real statement.” You can take a look at it (below):

The "statement from Astronomer CEO Andy Byron" that's going around originated with a 50-follower account called "Peter Enis." As in "P. Enis." pic.twitter.com/z3Dl8VaxWD — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) July 17, 2025

Not the Coldplay lyric! A dead giveaway that this wasn’t real! LOLz!

Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, hasn’t spoken out about his affair bust either — though she made a pretty big statement with her latest social media move! She removed her surname from her Facebook page before deleting her account altogether! Damn! We heard you loud and clear, Megan! It looks like Andy could be heading for a divorce!

Can you blame Megan if she left him? Her husband allegedly cheated on her with his employee! And who knows how long it has been going on for? However, what we do know now is that Andy gushed about Kristin eight months before they got busted! When she joined Astronomer as the Chief People Officer in November 2024, he wrote in a press release:

“At Astronomer, our people are the most valuable asset in helping our customers do more to gain a competitive advantage with their data. Kristin’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in talent management, employee engagement, and scaling people strategies will be critical as we continue our rapid trajectory. She is a proven leader at multiple growth-stage companies and her passion for fostering diverse, collaborative workplaces makes her a perfect fit for Astronomer.”

Yikes…

We cannot help but cringe at the statement after the affair reveal! For her part, Kristin also had some kind words for Andy. She said in the press release:

“I prefer to think of my role as people strategy versus traditional human resources, as the real magic happens when you align the people strategy with the business strategy. There are plenty of companies out there where a leadership team doesn’t recognize the value that a strong people leader and people team can bring to a company. It’s not just about benefits or catered lunches. There’s so much more to it, and I was energized in my conversations with Andy and the Astronomer leadership team about the opportunities that exist here.”

So, did the affair start after she was hired? Or were they already together when they praised each other in this press release? Hmm. This man has a lot of explaining to do! If only we could be a fly on the wall for those conversations!

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]