Comedian Jeff Ross Spent The ‘Entire Night In The ER’ After INSANE Allergic Reaction Caused His Lips To Swell!

Jeff Ross spent a night in the ER after a SERIOUS allergic reaction!

The stand-up comedian is recovering after his “first allergic reaction ever” on Saturday night — which took place shortly after a show in Mill Valley, California. And it was a BAD one! In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 59-year-old told followers:

“Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre. Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner.”

He called the sweet treat “delicious” and “yummy,” but worth it?? We’re not sure. Because his lips “blew up” not long after! He continued:

“But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER. It was my first allergic reaction ever.”

OMG! He playfully added:

“I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face. Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly.”

The roast master joked he looked like “MICKEY ROURKE at the end of ‘The Wrestler’” before promising he’d be back on stage on Sunday night. Ch-ch-check out his INSANELY swollen lips (below):

OMG! We’re so glad he’s okay… But maybe no more burrata ice cream for him!

