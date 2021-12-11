Common Reveals Why He & Tiffany Haddish Called It Quits

Common wants to make one thing clear: when he and Tiffany Haddish ended things after more than a year of dating last month, it wasn’t because something crazy went down!

As you may know, the duo broke up in November, with a source for People claiming they had just become “too busy” for each other at this time. And now, the 49-year-old actor sat down to chat with the Hollywood Unlocked With Jason Lee: Uncensored Thursday and opened up for the first time about their split. Kicking off the conversation, he had nothing but wonderful things to say about the 42-year-old actress, praising her for being “one of the best people I’ve met in life, one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I’ve met in life”:

“That’s what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her.”

Common then added that the relationship was “real healthy and loving” before noting:

“It probably was the most mature relationship I have been in… meaning the communication, the respect, just all around, man. Even from the standpoint of dealing with the pandemic and being around each other, and communicating, and knowing how to navigate that.”

Unfortunately, everything changed for the former couple once the coronavirus lockdown ended. When they returned to work, Common explained they weren’t able to spend as much time with each other anymore as they struggled with balancing their careers and romance:

“A lot of relationships that I honestly have been in, I’ve been on the move because me and that person, we both had professions. Once Tiffany and I got back on the move, it really didn’t allow for us to spend as much time and put as much energy into our relationship.”

The rapper continued:

“I don’t think the love really dispersed. I just think it was like we weren’t feeding the relationship … Neither one of us is gonna stop. We both care about our crafts and what we do. We care about love too and partnership, but I think the energy that has been put into our careers and continuing to want to do the things that we do for ourselves and for the people, it was hard for me to balance all of that and keep the relationship fed.”

Common explained that he and Haddish agreed “that this is what’s gonna be best for us, to still continue to love each other and be there for each other is to not be in a romantic relationship, because we won’t be able to give to that.” As the Suicide Squad star put it:

“I don’t want to be one foot in, one foot out.”

He then shared that it was “not about anybody else or another relationship, because that’s not where my heart and head is.” Ultimately, it came down to the two “committing to so much work that we do that it’s hard when the other person is working just as much to actually give time and love and nurture into the relationship.”

Honestly, we are glad to hear the breakup was amicable and that they seem to be on good terms. Even though they split, Common actually wished Haddish a happy birthday in a sweet social media post, saying at the time:

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

So it truly seems like there is no bad blood between them.

This may be the hopeless romantic in us, but perhaps this isn’t the end of Common and Tiffany! Maybe they’ll give it another go once their schedules calm down. Who knows! But again, it is nice to see some friendly exes. What do you think, Perezcious readers? Do you think Common and Tiffany are over for good? Let us know your reactions to his interview in the comments (below).

