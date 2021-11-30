Tiffany Haddish & Common Split After More Than A Year Of Dating!

Another couple bites the dust…

Tiffany Haddish and Common have officially parted ways after one year together. People got the inside scoop from a source who claimed the duo just became “too busy” to keep dating now that their schedules have returned to normal following COVID-19 lockdowns. The insider explained on Monday:

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship.”

The actress is currently in Atlanta shooting Haunted Mansion for Disney. She also has The Afterparty premiering on Apple TV+ early next year. After a year of practically living together, it seems like the long-distance just wasn’t a viable option for the former couple. Bummer!

The breakup comes over a year since the comedienne first confirmed their relationship during an interview on Steve-O’s Wild Ride podcast in August 2020. At the time, she revealed:

“I am in a relationship.”

Tiffany quickly confirmed she was dating the 49-year-old before teasing about their matching shaved hairstyles:

“Yeah, we’re twins now.”

According to the Girls Trip star, they met while on the set of The Kitchen in 2019 but started as just friends. She had her eyes “set on something else” at the time so she didn’t feel “anything sexual or anything like that.” But after they went on a virtual Bumble date in April, everything changed! She told Steve-O:

“And then he got tested for everything, I got tested for everything, and yeah, we’ve been f**king.”

LOLz!! Common had a lot to gush about when discussing his relationship with Haddish in the media, too. While making an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, he said:

“You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Just a few months ago, in September, the Night School lead was even discussing a possible proposal!!

On the SmartLess podcast, she said she’d want the rapper to pop the question with “an apartment building,” explaining:

“We don’t live in the same house. I would love for him to always be my friend. If he decides he wants to marry me, cool. I don’t want a ring, I want an apartment building.”

Crazy how things can change in such a short time!! Hopefully the split was amicable and they can at least stay friends…

Thoughts?? Sad to see this relationship come to an end?

