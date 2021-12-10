OMG! Kim Kardashian Responds To Kanye's Reconciliation Plea By Filing To Become Legally Single AND Drop The ‘West’ From Her Name!

Kim Kardashian is ready to move on, y’all!

According to TMZ, the 41-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum actually filed on Friday to become legally single – which is now awaiting approval from a judge. The court documents revealed that the beauty mogul requested the judge separate the issues of child custody and property from her marital status. This basically means the former couple can settle on the other matters another day while Kimmy Kakes is legally declared a single woman. But that’s not all…

The momma of four also asked that “West” be dropped from her last name! Innerestingly enough, when Kanye West first filed to have his name shortened to Ye, a source for People previously claimed that Kim wouldn’t be removing his last name from her surname for the sake of their children. So what changed?!

It is unclear why Kim decided to make the legal move now – but we honestly have our suspicions! For one, the KKW Beauty founder recently started dating Pete Davidson. We can imagine that it’s a little awk for the SNL star that Kim is still legally tied to her estranged husband as their romance heats up. But who knows! There is also the fact that Kanye has become increasingly vocal about his desires to reunite with Kim, even insisting the reality star is his “wife” still despite their ongoing divorce. And hours before the legal filing, her former husband actually begged her to get back together with him while performing on stage. So perhaps, Kim is just done with all of the public declarations and wants this to be over. It definitely sends a strong message!

And you know what? We don’t blame her!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, Kim Kardashian/Instagram]