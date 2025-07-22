Kris Jenner's Boyfriend Corey Gamble 'Sick Of Being Treated Like A Glorified Assistant' -- Is He Ready To Walk?!

Are Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble heading toward a breakup… because he hates the way she treats her? A new source is sharing insight into the supposed relationship problems between the couple right now!

Perezcious readers may recall signs of trouble in paradise started back in May. At the time, Kris reportedly learned her man was all over a younger actress during the grand opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Which one? Jessica Alba! A RadarOnline source claimed The Kardashians star was furious at Corey because he was “drooling all over Jessica and following her like a puppy dog, wanting her number and offering to set her up with promoter pals.” And Kris wasn’t too happy with Jessica, either! The insider said the momager was “ready to punch” the Fantastic Four alum when she found out she didn’t turn Corey away that day! Damn!

Related: Will Poulter Broke Up With Ex On WhatsApp — After 3 Years Of Dating & Getting Close With Her Son!

The incident didn’t cause them to split. However, that wasn’t the end of their issues. The following month, cameras caught a spat between Kris and Corey when they left Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez‘s wedding in Venice. It wasn’t over the Jessica drama. Instead, a lip reader revealed they got into a tense exchange because she wanted to leave the celebration alone! She snapped at her beau:

“What are you doing? Do you need to talk? […] I told you… for God’s sake… I’d like to travel alone.”

Yikes! Someone was unhappy! This nasty interaction apparently isn’t new, though! Sources say he’s used to it! However, Corey has had enough of how Kris treats him! And if things don’t change soon, he may leave her! That’s what an insider for RadarOnline claimed on Tuesday! They said:

“He’s sick of being treated like a glorified assistant, hired to do Kris’ bidding and smooth out tricky situations – which, with Kris, seem to happen on a daily basis.”

Damn! It sure wouldn’t be the first time we’ve heard of a man not being able to handle being the support for a big star.

But on top of Kris’ treatment of Corey, he seems annoyed about her planning a huge destination wedding… even though she doesn’t have a ring yet! The source continued:

“She’s talking of a destination wedding with a guest list in the thousands and entertainment lasting for days. Corey feels he’s in a no-win situation where he can never satisfy Jenner. She always wants more, and he’s tired of the constant emasculation.”

Yeesh!

More than that, their issues come down to money! Others also claimed Corey was upset when Kris reduced his monthly allowance:

“That was a low blow. He feels he deserves a raise for putting up with Kris’ nonsense. There’s no doubt he’ll walk unless things change.”

Uh oh! Kris may end up single again in 2025! Of course, that would mean Corey would have to get a real job though…

What do you think, Perezcious readers? Will Kris and Corey breakup soon? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments!

[Image via The Kardashians/Fulwell 73, Keeping Up With the Kardashians/Ryan Seacrest Productions]