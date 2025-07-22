Will Poulter's Model Ex-Girlfriend Says He Broke Up With Her On WhatsApp -- After Three Years Of Dating AND Getting Close With Her Son!!

Will Poulter’s ex is airing out his alleged wrongdoings.

Three years ago, the We’re the Millers star reportedly began seeing beautiful American model Bobby T.

Since 2022, they’ve apparently built quite a life together… One where the 32-year-old has even assumed step dad responsibilities to her young son! But that apparently has all gone out the window… Because Bobby recently hopped on Instagram to ridicule the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star.

According to The US Sun, the 45-year-old took to her Story last week to clear up any “confusion” surrounding her love life:

“Just so there’s no confusion, I was in a real relationship for almost three years. We built a life together. We planned the details of our wedding. He wasn’t just in my life. He was in my son’s.”

She continued:

“He called him his stepson and they had a real relationship. Because of his age my son only remembers a life when he was there. That was his normal. He was there for first days of school and volunteered [in] his classroom. He came to school meetings and showed up in every way. The school knew him as family.”

Wow! But according to Bobby, whose real name is Erin Campaneris, Will dumped her out of the blue one day. And he apparently didn’t even have the respect to do it in person:

“Then one day with no warning and no signs of trouble he just ended it over WhatsApp. That was it. Just gone.”

Damn! That’s savage!

Bobby went on to claim she was “in love” with Will before he sent the shocking message:

“We were blindsided. But what hurts most is how easily he disappeared, especially from my son’s perspective. Like he never existed. I have waited months in hope that I would have more clarity, but I wasn’t given that by him or his family, who we considered family too.”

That’s pretty uncool…

She went on to add she “didn’t even get their belongings back” after the break up, which reportedly happened earlier this year. The point of her post, however, wasn’t just to grill her ex. It was to help give herself a bit of closure so she can move on:

“I am not scorned. I just want the truth to be known so I can move forward with my life in peace. Please let this be all and I will not be sharing any more.”

In the wake of her social media post, a source told The Sun the pair recognized their relationship “wasn’t going to last long term,” despite what Bobby said about being “blindsided.” And on Will’s end, he’s apparently struggling to balance work, life, and the long distance relationship. As for now, he’s reportedly moved on with 31-year-old actress Saffron Hocking.

The source dished:

“He’s known Saffron for a while but they have been spending more time together recently. They were both hosted by Barbour at Glasto and got on like a house on fire. It’s very early days and while they might be telling people they are just friends, the sparks between them are obvious to everyone”

Yikes… Relationships obviously come and go, but come on dude, breaking up over WhatsApp?? We’ve yet to hear Will’s side, but we’ll keep our eyes peeled.

What are YOUR thoughts? Let us know in the comments down below.

