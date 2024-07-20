Country Singer Rory Feek Gets Married Again 8 Years After The Death Of His Wife Joey!

Rory Feek is a married man again!

Eight years after losing his wife and musical partner Joey Fleek to cervical cancer, the country music artist revealed he tied the knot with his 10-year-old daughter Indiana’s teacher, Rebecca. Rory shared in a blog post that the couple got married “under a beautiful timber-frame pavilion here in Greycliff, Montana” on July 14, with his kid, their family, and close friends in attendance. What made their nuptials extra special? He surprised his bride with a performance of a song he wrote for her called I Do. Aww!

An accompanying music video for the track showed snippets of their wedding ceremony, including the emotional moment he serenaded Rebecca in front of their guests. Watch (below):

This is so sweet! And they look so happy together! As for their love story? Rory and Rebecca were an item for a while. However, the singer shared that his marriage only happened because of Indiana. Grab some tissues for this story, Perezcious readers! It’s a tearjerker! He wrote on the blog:

“We knew marriage was a possibility. It wasn’t something that either of us felt like we could seriously talk about. Mostly because up until that time Indiana only saw Rebecca as ‘Miss Rebecca her schoolteacher and our friend.”

But Indiana mentioned an idea to Rebecca in “late March” when the two were hanging out on Rory’s farm. As the Gentleman artist recalled:

“They came back in the kitchen, and Rebecca said, ‘Rory, Indiana just asked me something that I think you need to hear.’ I asked Indy, and she told me that she said, ‘Ms. Rebecca, I think you should marry Papa.’ Of course, I was happy, but caught off guard and told her that that was something we’d all have to start praying about. And then Indy looked at me and said ‘And I told Miss Rebecca that my Mama’s been gone a long time. And if she marries you, maybe she could be my new mother…’”

Naturally, Rory was touched by his daughter’s words. The dad even admitted to wiping away tears during their conversation! And soon afterward, he and Rebecca began planning a wedding. Based on the pictures and videos of their big day, everything turned out perfect! What was Rory and Rebecca’s “favorite moment” of the wedding, though? He wrote:

“When Indiana was given the gift of having a Mama in her life again. And Rebecca was given the gift of being a mother. And we became a family.”

Congrats to Rory and Rebecca! We couldn’t be happier for the musician that he found love again! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below! You can also read his entire blog post, which includes the wedding photos, HERE.

[Image via Rory Feek/YouTube, Judy Eddy/WENN]