Couple Accidentally Shift Gears While Hooking Up In Car -- Sending Them Flying Into The River! OMG!

There was certainly no happy ending here!

A couple in Philadelphia was getting a little kinky when they decided to have sex in their Range Rover early Wednesday morning. Naturally, the assumed the risk of what they were doing — with them potentially getting caught by passersby, or even getting the cops called on them for doing it in public. But what happened was even worse than that! While steaming up the windows in the SUV, one of them bumped into the gear shift, which took the car out of park and sent it rolling.

Where did it roll? Straight into the Schuylkill River! Oh nooooo!

Now, before anyone freaks out, the two of them are okay! Per TMZ, they were able to squirm their way out of the car at around 4:15 a.m. local time, and neither one of them sustained any injuries. Philadelphia Police confirmed, though, that it was obvious they were “enjoying each other’s company.” OMG!

We totally know what that means. And we can’t imagine putting on clothes was in the forefront of their minds while they were sinking in the river!

By 9 a.m., crews had already gotten the Range Rover out of the river near the Strawberry Mansion Bridge. As for the couple, they’re not facing charges. But we bet that they’re definitely facing a lot of embarrassment and humiliation… Reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ’em (below)!

