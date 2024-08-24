Farrah Abraham Bought 15-Year-Old Daughter Sophia Her First Car -- A Dangerous $123K Cybertruck!

Farrah Abraham just got her daughter one expensive — and dangerous — first car!

On Friday, the television personality took to Instagram Stories to reveal she bought her 15-year-old daughter Sophia a Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast. You know, the vehicle with numerous complaints from drivers, everything from lock snafus to charging failure to finger-chopping trunks! The same one that got recalled multiple times this year — once because the accelerator pedal got stuck!

Yeah, Farrah got her daughter that car as her very first one. And she dropped a pretty penny on it, too! TMZ reported Farrah spent $123,000 on the monstrosity! All of that money on her very first car?! Yowza! She wrote alongside a snapshot of her teen posing with the electric car:

“@sophialabraham ! Just got her 1st car! We can’t wait for delivery .”

Take a look (below):

Farrah told the outlet they plan to pick up the vehicle next week. However, it’ll be a while before Sophia gets behind the wheel by herself. At this time, she only has her learner’s permit. Last month, the Teen Mom alum shared on social media that her daughter began “driver’s ed” and will be “getting her license shortly.” Well, more like she has six months until she can drive by herself! In Texas, you have to be 16 years old to reach that milestone. Sophia’s birthday isn’t until February, so she still has a bit!

In the meantime, though, it looks like she has time for a lot of practice figuring out how to use her extremely inefficient new car. Thoughts on Farrah buying her such a pricy, controversial set of wheels, Perezcious readers?

