Cruz Beckham Recreates Dad David's Famously Revealing Underwear Ad -- And His Bro Is Speechless!

Cruz Beckham is channeling his father! And his brother Romeo has thoughts!

The 20-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share a cheeky photo of himself manspreading on the back of a yacht, wearing nothing but a tiny white speedo. He aptly captioned the post, “Spreadin em.” See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CRUZ (@cruzbeckham)

LOLz!

Related: Heidi Klum Responds To Backlash For Doing Lingerie Ads With Her Daughter!

If that pose looks at all familiar, it’s because it’s the same one his dad David Beckham struck in his iconic BOSS underwear campaign from earlier this year. See (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOSS (@boss)

The speedo is also the SAME one David was seen sporting just last year! See HERE.

We guess Cruz is returning the favor — now his dad knows what it’s like for the whole world to see his family member in his skivvies! So, the question is: who wore it better?! HA!

In the comments, fans went wild, but the pic nearly left his older brother Romeo speechless! He simply reacted:

“Jesus”

LMFAO!

Amid all the feud drama with Brooklyn, at least this family has something to laugh about for once! What are YOUR reactions to this pic, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via David Beckham/Romeo Beckham/Brooklyn Beckham/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]