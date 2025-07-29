Heidi Klum Finally Responds To Backlash For Doing Lingerie Ads With Her 21-Year-Old Daughter!

Heidi Klum isn’t letting the backlash over posing in lingerie with her 21-year-old daughter bother her!

While fans are used to seeing the supermodel show skin for a photoshoot, she faced backlash back in 2024 for modeling in lacy bras and underwear for the Italian clothing company Intimissimi — all because she did so with her daughter Leni! Take a look (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

People labeled the pair “so weird” for doing a sexy ad campaign together. However, Heidi doesn’t care what the critics think! She finally responded to the backlash in a new interview with People on Monday, saying:

“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.’ But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that.”

The Project Runway host also has never shied away from showing her figure:

“I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European… my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it.”

So, Heidi isn’t worried about what the haters say! But what about her daughter? For her part, Leni spoke about the lingerie ad with her momma in an interview with Glamour Germany in March, saying:

“I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn’t like it. You simply have no control over it and you can’t focus too much on the negative.”

But it is not always easy. Leni admitted it is tough to avoid the criticisms as someone who spends “a lot of time on social media but recognized that there are also “so many more positive reactions” than the negative ones.

What are your thoughts on the matter? Let us know!

