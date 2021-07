If Glee was still on TV, this is a song they would 1,000% cover on the show!

Crystal Fighters has teamed up with Dagny for a power pop song that is just what we needed this week! A song about loyalty! About supporting those we love!

This reminds us of Perezcious faves Oh Wonder and Sheppard!

Check out By Your Side above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Crystal Fighters!

And CLICK HERE for more from Dagny!