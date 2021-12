We’ve only recently gotten into Daði Freyr – and we can’t get enough of him!

The Icelandic singer sonically reminds us of Perezcious faves Chromeo but filtered through a dorkier and humorous vibe.

This is smooth nerdcore!

Check out Think About Things above!

Extra credit for the horns and all the harmonizing!

A silky and satisfying good time!

CLICK HERE to listen to more from Daði Freyr!