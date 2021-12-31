Dakota Johnson Gives Rare Comment On ‘Cozy And Private’ Relationship With Chris Martin

Dakota Johnson gave a rare peek into her romance with Chris Martin.

As you most likely know, the Fifty Shades of Grey alum and the Coldplay frontman have been an item for almost five years now after meeting back in 2017 – but have remained pretty tight-lipped about their relationship ever since. Well, until now, that is.

In an interview with Elle UK published on Thursday, Johnson opened up about what their life is like behind closed doors, admitting they like to unwind from their busy work schedules at home together: She explained:

“We’ve been together for quite a while. And we go out sometimes, but we both work so much that it’s nice to be at home and be cozy and private.”

However, that is not to say the couple doesn’t still have fun! The 32-year-old actress admitted:

“Most of the partying takes place inside my house.”

As for the house parties, Dakota also confessed to opting for more of a laid back kind of night:

“I’m like, it’s Friday! I should get slightly f*cked up. And sometimes I do! But I’ve been working so much that drinking tea and watching TV is appealing to me.”

She added of her habits:

“I feel both 48 and 26, I’ve had a lot of life in my life. I had a lot of life really young, so I think I feel older.”

Her comments come just weeks after the 44-year-old singer referred to her as his “universe” during a concert that she attended. Introducing his group’s song My Universe, he expressed to fans:

“This is about my universe, and she’s here. Yes, sir. Thank you, baby. Alright, go.”

Martin then pointed to Dakota in the crowd AND continued to point at her throughout the number. Ch-ch-check out the touching moment (below):

omg chris martin dedicated My Universe to dakota johnson and she cried ???? the way he pointed at her while singing “you, you’re my universe and i just want to put you first”

pic.twitter.com/US85Xrs4jG — funky little popstar (@hrIykoo) October 13, 2021

AWWW!!! So romantic!

But Johnson doesn’t just have a sweet relationship with her beau! She also reportedly has a close connection with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. In fact, they’re so close that the Goop founder and her husband Brad Falchuk have double-dated with the pair in the past. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in 2020, Paltrow confessed how she absolutely loves having Johnson in her life:

“I love her. I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that.”

