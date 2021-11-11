Watch Out, Goop! Dakota Johnson Is In The Sex Toy Business Now Too!

Dakota Johnson is here to dethrone Gwyneth Paltrow as the ultimate celeb sex toy purveyor — and she’s starting with the rear!

The Fifty Shades of Grey star revealed to InStyle that she’ll be getting loved ones a butt plug designed by Maude for the holidays after joining the sexual wellness brand as co-creative director and investor last year. She said candidly:

“Oh, this is going in everybody’s stocking. Are you kidding? It’s the perfect stocking stuffer. You think your uncle hasn’t wanted a butt plug his entire life? You’re lying.”

LOLz!

Johnson explained that most people won’t buy sex toys for themselves, which is why she’s determined to stuff everyone’s stocking with the brand’s Cone anal plug. She continued:

“I think it’s a thing a lot of people don’t want to buy for themselves. First of all, namely, because they’re called ‘butt plugs,’ and everyone’s going to be like, ‘Oh God, I’m not going to buy that. I don’t want that on my credit card statement. But people are more curious than you want to believe they are.”

We love that DJ is helping to change the conversation when it comes to sex toys — and have a feeling everyone she knows is going to have an extra merry holiday season this year! We’re sure GOOP’s ex-husband/Dakota’s current partner Chris Martin loves it too!

