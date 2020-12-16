Dakota Johnson Sparks Chris Martin Engagement Rumors With Giant Ring On THAT Finger!

Guess who could be getting hitched next?!

Rumors have it that Dakota Johnson might be engaged to Chris Martin after she was spotted wearing a massive ring on THAT finger.

Yes, we said THAT finger!

The 31-year-old actress was seen proudly flashing a large emerald on her left ring finger while out shopping in West Hollywood on Friday. In the photo (HERE), the Fifty Shades of Grey star, who was decked out in a long coat, sweats, and messy bun, could be seen holding her hand up near her mask-covered face with the beauty proudly on full display. With no other jewelry on her hand, the sheer size of the unique green stone was absolutely striking!!

ICYMI, the couple, who first sparked romance rumors in 2018, split briefly the next summer before later getting back together. The actress and the 43-year-old Coldplay frontman have kept their relationship low-key since. Awww!

So, do U think Dakota and Chris are going to tie the knot? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN]