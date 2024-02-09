Dakota Johnson Says Filming The Office Finale Was 'The Worst Time' For Her Because WHY?!

Dakota Johnson‘s tiny cameo on her favorite show wasn’t all it was cracked up to be!

On Wednesday’s episode of Late Night, the 34-year-old spilled all the tea bout The Office — and she wasn’t very happy about all the time she spent on set! While speaking to host Seth Meyers, she dished that the show’s filming for the finale was actually “the worst time of my life.” Wait, but why?!?! She explained:

“That was honestly the worst time of my life. I love that show so much, and they were like, ‘do you want to be in the series finale?’ And I was like, ‘of course,’ thinking that I’d show up for, like, half a day. I was there for two weeks and I’m barely in the f**king show.”

Ouch!!

If you’re an avid fan of the comedy series, you’ll recall the Fifty Shades of Grey actress had a small cameo as an accountant named Dakota — which, she’s totally right, she’s barely in the episode! She only has a few seconds of airtime!

Continuing, she said part of the problem was that the series finale was “sad” due to everyone saying their goodbyes to the show:

“They were sad. And also, like, there were weird dynamics that had been going on for the last ten years.”

Makes sense! That’s a long time to be seeing each other all the time and then suddenly having to go your separate ways. Plus with all the inevitable interpersonal history and all… yeah. Still, it didn’t make things easy on Dakota, who noted she had trouble fitting in with the already established friends:

“Some people didn’t speak to each other, and I’m coming in like, ‘hahaha, I’m so excited to be here,’ and no one wanted to talk to me, nobody gave a f**k.”

Don’t get it twisted, though! The Social Network star looks back at her minor background scenes with funny memories. Seth joked that her “faxing” scene was super good:

“Can I tell you I recently watched it and it was some of the most believable faxing I’ve ever seen. And a lot of people I think mail it in when they’re in the background of those shows.”

To which she quipped:

“I was like, ‘well, if I’m here, I’m here. I’m gonna deliver.'”

LOLz!!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below):

What do U think about Dakota's rough time on The Office, Perezcious readers? Guess it wasn't all it's cracked up to be, huh?

