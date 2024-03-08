Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Have An Open Relationship -- But SHE Hates It?!

Ooh, if this is true, it’s spicier than Dakota Johnson‘s interviews about Madame Web!

DeuxMoi suggested last week she’d heard Dakota and Chris Martin were in an open relationship. That apparently didn’t go over well with a lot of fans of the couple. On Thursday’s Deux U podcast, the gossip collector complained many reached out to her saying she was just hearing nonsense from Fifty Shades of Grey shippers who wanted to find a way she could still be in a relationship with co-star Jamie Dornan. LOLz!

But Deux did her due diligence here, explaining her source wasn’t anonymous to her, that she knew this person was in a position to give her the goods. In fact, they spoke after the episode — and this week she had a more explicit quote to relay! The insider told her:

“I have some Coldplay tea. I have it on good authority that Dakota and Chris are most definitely open. As of this past summer — and Dakota is less than thrilled about it.

Then they added portentously:

“Tour life.”

Whoa! If only one member of the relationship wants it to be “open” that sounds less like swingin’ and more like cheatin’. Just sayin’! Add in the “tour life” comment, and it sounds like Chris told Dakota he can’t be expected to not indulge in the groupie bonanza going on at Coldplay shows (a buffet which we assume includes all the soccer moms and Goop devotees he can get). Seems awfully one-sided and kinda icky to us, if we’re being honest. Not at all what we usually think of when we talk about open relationships. These two have been together since 2017, y’all! Has it been “open” the entire time??

We also have to wonder… if this is true, the source did say “as of this past summer.” And what’s changed since then? Well, we just heard Chris and Dakota recently got engaged! Was the “open” thing the final barrier they had to get past? Is that why it took years to take it to the next step? Now that they are engaged, did the Yellow singer finally agree to close that chapter of his life??

What do YOU think about this tea, Perezcious readers? Y’all buy it? If it was true, do you think it’s still the case? Let us know in the comments (below)!

