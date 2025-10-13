OG YouTubers Dan & Phil Finally Reveal They're A Couple!

Phan is real!!!

YouTube OGs Daniel “Dan” Howell and Phil Lester took to their channel on Monday to announce the answer to the question fans have been asking for nearly two decades now: are they a couple? The comedy duo, also known as AmazingPhil and danisnotonfire sat down in a lengthy video to explain the situation — and finally give us all the details.

In case you don’t remember, Phil made headlines back in 2019 for coming out as gay, which was followed pretty quickly by Dan doing the same. And six years later, they’re finally admitting that their romance has been brewing since day one. In a segment of their video titled “what is the truth,” the You Will Get Through This Night author asked:

“So, Dan and Phil, was it always gay?”

To which the 7 Second Challenge creator replied:

“Yep. The whole time.”

OMG! See the full video (below):

If you’re not up on their fandom, the Phan ship was one of the most talked about subjects on websites like Tumblr and Pinterest all through the 20-teens. For years there have been fan theories about whether they were together or not. Unfortunately for some folks it went beyond speculation. Phil and Dan went through some scary things over the years, such as reporters trying to out their relationship on the fly during interviews, to fans STALKING them and finding out where they live. Awful.

But Dan admits now he just never felt secure enough to tell the whole story. Now, though, they’re both happy where they are and feel comfortable sharing this side of their lives with their community. We’re so glad to hear it.

With this announcement, they’re officially moving into a new era for the fans, too — they announced an upcoming Dan & Phil Podcast!

