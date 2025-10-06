Got A Tip?

Real Housewife Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Dating A Woman After Divorce From ‘Narcissist’ Ex-Husband!

RHOA’s Porsha Williams Reveals She’s Dating A Woman After Divorce From ‘Narcissist’ Ex-Husband!

Porsha Williams is switching teams.

After finalizing her divorce from Simon Guobadia earlier this year, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star is back on the market… An expanded market, as it turns out!

During an appearance at New York City’s CultureCon over the weekend, Porsha opened up about dating both men AND women! In fan captured footage, she revealed:

“The people I am talking to now — it’s just two, I’ve narrowed it down to two — he is nice and she is nice.”

OMG!

The 44-year-old went on to shade her ex-husband:

“I really just wanted to make sure that these were normal people. What I talked to my therapist about the other day was, I’m having a hard time opening up because they’re not narcissists. And guess what narcissists do? They love on you, they do everything, they look perfect, they mirror you.”

She noted that the mystery man and women she’s dating now “challenge” her by actually asking her questions about herself:

“I have to soften up a bit. I have to not expect a whole lot of elaborate things … I have to expect someone to call me out from time to time.”

Sounds healthy to us! Watch (below):

Well, it sounds like she’s happy! Which makes us happy!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

