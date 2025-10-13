Not A 'Mean Girl'?! Jordan Chiles & Her Dancing With The Stars Pro Ezra Sosa Hit Back At Allegations!

To Ezra Sosa… his dancing partner is nothing but lovely.

This season of Dancing with the Stars seems more cutthroat than ever. Between fierce competition and… ahem… strong personalities, we’ve been seeing a lot of drama on the dance floor! The latest comes from Jordan Chiles and her dance pro partner Ezra…

It started with the 24-year-old Olympian‘s latest stage exit. The show was prepping to announce their 2026 tour when fans noticed Jordan leave the stage following her scoring with “attitude”, per what one viewer wrote on TikTok. They said in the caption:

“Like [I know] she left because the [tour] announcement but why did she have such an attitude with leaving…”

See the video (below):

This, coupled with a few comments Jordan made to Ezra himself, has caused the internet to label her a total “mean girl”!

Well, Ezra won’t stand for it! He’s been having the BEST time with his dance partner — and he posted an Instagram Reel to make that very clear to all the haters! He said in the video over the weekend that the accusations against Jordan “couldn’t be further from the truth”:

“They told Jordan that she needed to move immediately after scores because then they needed to announce [the] tour. Personally, I don’t think that was a good time to do it because when you look back at it, she’s gonna take direction and she’s gonna leave the shot.”

The choreographer also addressed an incident in which Jordan teased him during the elimination results announcement. He explained how to people who don’t understand their “dynamic” this might look a bit sassy — but he insists it’s all love:

“The second one is how I picked her up during elimination and she jokingly said, ‘Okay, you can put me down now’. For those of you who do not know Jordan and I, and our dynamic, it is very much like a brother and sister. When that moment happened, I didn’t think much of it. I thought it was hysterical.”

All in all? Ezra has one rule: do NOT mess with his new bestie! He said:

“You can talk your negative stuff about me, and I can handle it like a champ. But when it comes to my partner, I’m gonna feel a certain way about it. Honestly, the thing that hurts me the most is knowing the person that she is and knowing the time that we have together, it just breaks my heart because that’s not my experience with her at all.”

Claws out! Wrapping up, he sang more praises for Jordan:

“She is truly a remarkable person, and I am so, so grateful that she came into my life. We’re allowed to be our own individual selves, and sometimes our dynamic may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it is certainly mine and we’re on this journey together. And it is so special, and I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure that it is reflected as such.”

Aww… We mean, to get him on her side this loyally, she’s got to be doing something right!

The drama got so out of hand, though, Jordan unfortunately had to release her own statement. In a Stories post, she wrote of the situation:

“I think it’s crazy how people can make a situation so big and out of proportion when all I was doing was following rules. I would like to address two situations that happened the other night that have become a big deal. My life is already crazy and hectic and seeing stuff on social media that isn’t true about me doesn’t sit right with me not one bit. So I thought I would say my side whether you guys want to agree or not but I know the truth.”

Tell ’em! She continued:

“1. When they announced the tour for the pros I was told by production that I needed to move because I couldn’t be in the shot so that is why I may have looked like that because it was a fast move. 2. When me and Ezra got saved idk why you guys think me laughing and saying put me down was rude and that all of a sudden I am a mean girl. Me and @ relationship is perfectly fine we laugh, joke and I’m pretty sure you can tell our connection is pretty good through our social media. I don’t want this to be a thing where you guys don’t vote and all this stuff because of things you guys make up in your heads.”

At the end of her post, she left fans with one final statement:

“I came on this show to have fun and enjoy a new chapter of my life. Thank you to everyone who has been having my back I appreciate it. Love you guys! “

Such a classy response. The internet really does know how to blow things way out of proportion. Props to these two for standing their ground!

What do U think about this drama, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

