Dancing With The Stars Pros Hit With 'Massive Pay Cut' -- Leading To More Cutthroat Season!

Is this the real reason behind all the tension behind the scenes of Dancing With the Stars this season?

We’ve been hearing it was a total “s**t show” backstage at the ballroom competition series due to a few difficult celebrities, jealous pros, and feuding stars. Some of the professional dancers didn’t like their partners and wanted someone more “desirable”. Val Chmerkovskiy reportedly was pissed when he got paired with influencer Alix Earle, as he feels he has no shot of winning the mirrorball with her! Harsh! But why that reaction? Why is everyone so stressed this year? It turns out the pros need to make it as far into the competition as possible if they want a decent paycheck!

According to a shocking report from Dailymail.com on Friday, a “huge complaint” is brewing among the dancers due to pay cuts. In 2022, the show moved to streaming-only on Disney+ for Season 31. The departure from airing live on ABC received a ton of criticism from cast members (and fans) because not only did they see a decline in viewership, but they took a “massive pay cut,” a source explained.

It is unknown how much money the pros lost during that time period. However, it had serious consequences for the show from then on. The insider shared that while “the money is better” now that DWTS is airing on the network again, it’s still not enough to get by at times due to the current system in place — which causes “a competition between the dance pros about who earns what.”

You see, each pro reportedly gets a $10,000 “bonus” check at the start of the season to cover photoshoots and other promotional expenses. Depending on their popularity and tenure, they then earn between $2,500 and $5,000 per episode for as long as they last in the competition. If they make it to the final round of the season, dancers get a bonus. And if they win the whole thing, they receive another bonus. By making it to the end, they can have a decent salary for a season! If they don’t, well, it’s not great! As the source put it:

“On a winning season, they can make a decent amount, between $200,000 to $300,000.”

It’s no wonder that the pros are so cutthroat! That’s a lot of money on the line! In comparison, while pros make a few thousand dollars in the beginning, the stars reportedly have a starting salary of $125,000! Jeez!

Yeah, the frustration amongst the pros when they get partners unwilling to put in the work is understandable now! Their livelihoods are pretty much in these celebrities’ hands! If they don’t put in effort and get eliminated way before the finale (or are unlikable outside the show and tank their votes), the dancers lose out! Meanwhile, the stars get to take home a decent check from the start! It’s kind of unfair, especially when the pros are working their butts off to choreograph and teach, as well as learn the opening troupe dance, each week! A second source added:

“The pros are barely getting by with the network pay, and they put in a lot of hours – even more than what’s requested. You can’t tell from watching, but it’s something they all stress about. Even though they love their jobs, they’re not making as much as they could get from other projects.”

Of course, the pros can take other opportunities like joining the DWTS tour to help supplement their check. However, the insider noted there is still a “big pay difference between pros and celebrities.” Damn.

No wonder the dancers are so cutthroat! And we guess that’s why there was so much drama, even between Jenna Johnson and Corey Feldman. The Goonies star missed the first five days of crucial rehearsal time before the premiere, and his lack of practice cost him in the end! They were one of the first partners eliminated from the series, which prevented Jenna from making more money. The first insider pointed out:

“It sucks when you’re teamed up with someone like Corey because it could be the difference between making $20,000 and $200,000.”

That’s a big difference alright! And the pay system is also why you see the pros calling out the judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli’s scoring so much lately! A third source went on to say the cast are complaining about low scores because they know it could impact if they remain in the competition and get a six-figure paycheck:

“It’s frustrating because the dancers work so hard that they expect 8s, 9s or 10s [out of 10]. When they get 6s or 7s, it’s a big bummer and they’re going to express that – they’re not holding back.”

So the pros are being “more vocal about the voting” than ever before. We bet that’s also why we are also seeing so many DWTS TikTok videos — not only to boost popularity for the show, but also for the pros and their partners! Hey, it’s a big reason why Andy Richter and Emma Slater are still in the game despite being at the bottom of the leader board each week! And wouldn’t you do everything you could with so much at stake?

What are your thoughts, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments below!

