Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Alix Earle Has Some INTENSE Injuries From Dancing With The Stars! Her 'Toenail Came Off'!!! Watch Robert Irwin Give 4-Year-Old Niece Dance Lessons After AMAZING Dancing With The Stars Debut! So Cute! Hilaria Baldwin CLAPS BACK At Julianne Hough's Claims She Campaigned To Be On DWTS -- & Is Immediately Caught Lying! Travis Kelce's Ex Kayla Nicole Got Down & DIRTY With Chris Brown Onstage! See What She Said After!! Hilaria Baldwin Going Full Diva On Dancing With The Stars -- And 'Went Ballistic' Over Being Partnered With Gleb! Taylor Swift Fyre Fest?! Pricy Event Is A Total Scam, Say Backup Dancers! Mila Kunis Reveals She Did 'Very Little Eating' While Preparing For Black Swan DWTS Pro Cheryl Burke Responds To Ozempic & Plastic Surgery Theories After Major Weight Loss Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's 5-Year-Old Son Shows Off Sick Dance Moves In Rare New Video! Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Fave Positions With HOT Male Dancers! Owww Oww! Watch Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Dance Adorably Together At Tennessee Wedding! Meghan Markle Shares Eye-Popping Video TWERKING While 9 Months Pregnant In Delivery Room!

Hilaria Baldwin

Danielle Fishel Caught Shading DWTS Co-Star Hilaria Baldwin Over Ballroom Experience??

Danielle Fishel Caught Shading DWTS Co-Star Hilaria Baldwin Over Ballroom Experience??

Is there a new rivalry on the dance floor? Danielle Fishel was caught throwing shade at her fellow Dancing With The Stars competitor, Hilaria Baldwin!

Some fans have an issue with the yoga instructor being on the show this season — and not only because of her Spanish heritage scandal! It’s because she also has insane ballroom experience! Hilaria told USA Today she has been a ballroom dancer since childhood and competed with New York University‘s ballroom team. Fans also discovered she was once in the annual ballroom dance competition called Blackpool years ago — even beating DWTS pro Emma Slater! Whoa!

Related: Alix Earle Has Some INTENSE Injuries From Dancing With The Stars! 

The whole concept of the show is to bring celebrities with little to no dance experience, pair them with professional ballroom dancers, and have them compete each week until a winner is crowned. So the fact that Hilaria has a ton of experience in ballroom… Yeah, we can see why people are annoyed she is on the show! But how do her competitors feel? We know Danielle isn’t afraid to throw some shade at the situation!

The Boy Meets World alum took to Instagram Stories recently to post a meme of a filthy swimming pool with the caption:

“Only Blackpool Ive Been To”

OMG!!!

Look, this most likely was all in jest! Danielle seemingly doesn’t have any real beef with Hilaria because of her advantage in the competition. We mean, the two collaborated on a video only a few days ago. Take a look (below):

So, Danielle probably was just having some fun and nothing more! Whether Hilaria can take the joke? We’ll see! Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments!

[Image via Dancing With The Stars/BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Sep 24, 2025 09:30am PDT

Share This