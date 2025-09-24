Danielle Fishel Caught Shading DWTS Co-Star Hilaria Baldwin Over Ballroom Experience??

Is there a new rivalry on the dance floor? Danielle Fishel was caught throwing shade at her fellow Dancing With The Stars competitor, Hilaria Baldwin!

Some fans have an issue with the yoga instructor being on the show this season — and not only because of her Spanish heritage scandal! It’s because she also has insane ballroom experience! Hilaria told USA Today she has been a ballroom dancer since childhood and competed with New York University‘s ballroom team. Fans also discovered she was once in the annual ballroom dance competition called Blackpool years ago — even beating DWTS pro Emma Slater! Whoa!

The whole concept of the show is to bring celebrities with little to no dance experience, pair them with professional ballroom dancers, and have them compete each week until a winner is crowned. So the fact that Hilaria has a ton of experience in ballroom… Yeah, we can see why people are annoyed she is on the show! But how do her competitors feel? We know Danielle isn’t afraid to throw some shade at the situation!

The Boy Meets World alum took to Instagram Stories recently to post a meme of a filthy swimming pool with the caption:

“Only Blackpool Ive Been To”

OMG!!!

Look, this most likely was all in jest! Danielle seemingly doesn’t have any real beef with Hilaria because of her advantage in the competition. We mean, the two collaborated on a video only a few days ago. Take a look (below):

So, Danielle probably was just having some fun and nothing more! Whether Hilaria can take the joke? We’ll see! Reactions? Drop ’em in the comments!

