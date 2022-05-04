Dave Chapelle Attacked During Comedy Show In Los Angeles By A Weapon Wielding Audience Member!

Dave Chappelle was performing at the Hollywood Bowl on Tuesday night when, near the end, someone from the audience ran up on stage and tackled the comedian.

The incident was horrifying and unexpected — and apparently not part of the show. Now, media reports are coming out that the man who rushed at Dave was apparently carrying a fake gun with a knife attached to the end of it, too.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as though the Chappelle’s Show alum was seriously injured during the incident. While shocked by it, he continued to perform on stage in the immediate moments following the unsettling act. Still, he was tackled unexpectedly by the person who rushed at him, briefly landing hard on the ground before security was able to rush in and separate them.

As for the attacker, TMZ reports that the fake gun the man carried was “a replica of a semi-automatic,” which is both horrifying and confusing. For one, how did the attacker get past security and metal detectors at the venue with that thing?!

Even more horrifying, early on Wednesday morning, the LAPD confirmed to media outlets that the fake gun could “eject” the knife blade attached to it “when you discharge it correctly.” It’s not clear if the man was ever able to discharge the apparent weapon on stage, but obviously, even just the thought of that possibility is chilling.

After Dave was attacked, witnesses in the audience told TMZ that the attacker tried to flee the stage. Quickly, security swarmed and, as the observer told the outlet, “the mob caught up with him and beat the crap out of him, stomping on him.” You can see a clip of the moment Chappelle was tackled HERE.

Jamie Foxx and Busta Rhymes were apparently among the stars backstage at the event on Tuesday night, as well as Mos Def and Talib Kweli. According to Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks, who happened to be in the audience at the time of the incident, the aftermath was pure chaos (below):

“The show was just ending when the man hopped onto stage and ran at Chapelle [sic], form tackling him to the ground. The comedian had literally just said he now has more security because of all the uproar from his jokes about the Trans community.”

And she continued:

“Security et al rushed and started punching and kicking the s**t out of Chapelle’s attacker. He was just about to bring on Talib Kweli and Mos Def for the encode [sic] and we in the crowd were like what the f**k is going on. Chapelle kept on while the guy was getting beat in the back. Sheer chaos. Then Jamie Fox [sic] comes out in a cowboy hat, looking absolutely shocked, and Chapelle makes a joke about stomping the guy, who is still getting beat up. kweli and Mos Def do their set while LAPD cruisers start arriving behind the stage. F**king wild.”

Sacks also captured video of some of the madness afterwards, where the man allegedly responsible for the attack was being treated by paramedics after he was detained by police:

Just came out of the Hollywood Bowl where a man charged and tackled Dave Chapelle on stage and got his ass kicked by at least 10 people. LAPD and LAFD are now loading him into an ambulance pic.twitter.com/7SXPe9e8az — Brianna Sacks (@bri_sacks) May 4, 2022

The whole situation stayed just as surreal in the moments after the assault, too.

At one point, after the attack, one of Dave’s special guests came on stage: Chris Rock! As he walked on stage to greet Dave, he hugged his longtime friend and delivered the line of the night:

“Was that Will Smith?”

OMG!

Fans in the audience were shocked the entire time. Even Dave seemed understandably surprised by the incident. According to eyewitnesses, immediately after the fracas, Chappelle said to the crowd while continuing with his act:

“I don’t know if that was part of the show. I grabbed the back of that n***** head, his hair was spongy, absorbent.”

Here is some more of Dave’s post-incident commentary:

Wow!

So crazy. And those details about the fake gun with the alleged knife attachment are SO scary. Why are people like this?! What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reaction to this situation down in the comments (below)…

