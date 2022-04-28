Will Smith & Jada Are 'Committing To Therapy' After Chris Rock Slap

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are trying to find the best path forward in the wake of The Slap.

As one of Hollywood’s biggest and most enduring power couples, they’re used to being the subject of a lot of scrutiny. (Especially when they’ve aired out a lot of their own problems in front of a camera for Red Table Talk.) But the response to Will’s sudden act of violence against Chris Rock at the Oscars is a whole different ball game, one that has no doubt affected their relationship as well as their reputations.

So what’s the game plan to move on from this monumental moment? A source told Us Weekly:

“Right now they’re figuring things out, committing to therapy together and trying to salvage the best of a pretty horrible situation.”

In the meantime, an insider recently revealed to People that the actor “traveled to India for spiritual purposes, to practice yoga and meditation.” He was pictured for the first time since The Slap by himself in Mumbai — but another Us source shared that the trip was actually a family affair. They said:

“Will and Jada have taken the family on [a] vacation that was already planned. … There had been talk of canceling [the trip] but Jada insisted.”

Maybe the spirituality tour is part of their therapy regime together? In any case, we know that the pair are going to work out their problems privately before taking them to the Red Table. A statement about the series’ current season explained:

“Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing. Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls. Until then… the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”

Previously, another Us source claimed that the couple was in “agreement that he overreacted.” Of The Matrix: Resurrections star, they shared:

“She’s not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn’t need to do what he did, she didn’t need protecting. She’s not a wallflower. She’s a strong woman, an opinionated woman and she can fight her own battles. But she will stand by him.”

After all they’ve been through in their public and private lives, it makes sense that they would stick by each other now. Even before The Slap, they seemed very committed to personal growth, so going on a therapy journey together definitely tracks. Hope it all works out for them!

