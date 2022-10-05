Nia Long Is Prioritizing Her Mental Health Following Longtime Fiancé Ime Udoka’s NBA Cheating Scandal

Nia Long is prioritizing her mental health.

As many of you may know, s**t kinda hit the fan for the actress last month when her longtime partner, Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics, was suspended from the entire 2022-23 NBA season, pending an investigation regarding his “violations of team policies.” What violations, you may ask? Well, as we’ve previously reported regretfully, the 45-year-old was allegedly caught engaging in a relationship with a female member of the team’s staff. He quickly put out a statement, writing:

“I want to apologize to our players, fans, the entire Celtics organization, and my family for letting them down. I am sorry for putting the team in this difficult situation, and I accept the team’s decision. Out of respect for everyone involved, I will have no further comment.”

At the time, Nia thanked “family, friends, and the community” for an “outpouring of love and support,” before requesting privacy during the difficult time. Now, she’s got a new message.

In a Tuesday Instagram upload, the Friday actress shared a quote about mental health, simply captioning it with a single red heart. It reads:

“A tip for mental health.. Learn to distinguish who deserves an explanation, who deserves one answer, and who deserves absolutely nothing.”

It really sounds like she’s trying to put herself and her kids first during this tumultuous time — we can’t imagine how difficult it all has been, as she and Ime have been together since 2010, and engaged since 2015, sharing 10-year-old son, Kez Sunday, as well as Nia’s eldest son from a previous relationship, 21-year-old Massai Zhivago Dorsey II. Fans and industry members alike quickly showed her even more love and support in the comments section of her post, with Tina Knowles-Lawson writing:

“Yessssssss!!! Facts Nia ”

Motivational speaker Cuttino Mobley followed next, commenting:

“@iamnialong My pop would tell me everything don’t need a response. I live by it.”

Great advice, and it would appear the Big Momma’s House actress agrees! Oscar winner Viola Davis also chimed in, writing:

“Love it!! ”

Even rapper Busta Rhymes showed his support, commenting alongside a plethora of crown emojis and clapping hands:

“Yes Queen”

It will undoubtedly continue to be a challenging time for the 51-year-old, but we’re happy she’s making strides in the right direction to put her mental health first. We’ll be here, supporting from the sideline! What about you, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below).

