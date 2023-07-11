Did David & Victoria Beckham Really Let 12-Year-Old Daughter Harper Get A TATTOO?!?!

There’s no way David and Victoria Beckham‘s 12-year-old daughter has a tattoo… right?!

And if you think that question is random and crazy, oh, boy, have we got a brand-new social media post for you to look at!!

The post is from Nicola Peltz Beckham, and she published it on Instagram early Monday to celebrate Harper Beckham‘s 12th birthday. And while most of the post is super-sweet, there is one VERY sus snap — right at the beginning in fact…

Nicola’s post itself is legit heartwarming. Captioning a carousel of snaps taken in candid and meaningful moments shared between her and young sister-in-law Harper, Brooklyn Beckham‘s wife writes:

“Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper 7 … you are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??)”

Awww!

How nice for them! Love that sisterly bond. Family first!

But pay close attention to the very first pic in the carousel (below), and you’ll see what EVERYBODY is noticing on the side of Harper’s rib cage — ink to match Nicola’s lower back:

WHOA!

Cute little butterflies, but… at 12 years old?? That’s not a real tattoo, right?! Harper is only a kid! Posh and Becks wouldn’t have allowed that! Sure, David has a ton of tats. So he’s no doubt cool with the idea of getting inked up just in general. And we also know how Brooklyn feels about tats. But Harper, at her age?? And Victoria isn’t all inked up either. We can’t imagine the Spice Girls alum would let her little girl take that step in her tween years… would she?!

It certainly looks real, but it has to be a temp tat. Right?? Down in the comments of Nicola’s IG post, fans pondered the possibility:

“Surely a 12 year does not have a real tattoo” “She is too young not supposed [sic] tattoo on her backside” “How old is she there with a tattoo. Is it real?’ “She just a minor. Exposing her body showing a tattoo on social media. The adults shouldn’t encourage this exploitation.” “This is weird……..no?” “Have people really never heard of stick on tattoos?? Lmao”

That last comment is pretty much what we’re hoping for, TBH. How about U, Perezcious readers?! Share your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Victoria Beckham/Nicola Anne Peltz Beckham/Instagram.]