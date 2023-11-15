David Schwimmer Looks Back On One Of His ‘Favorite Moments’ With Matthew Perry In Poignant Tribute

David Schwimmer is reflecting on his time with the “impeccable” Matthew Perry.

Nearly three weeks after the 54-year-old tragically passed away, his Friends co-stars are looking back. On Wednesday, David took to Instagram to share a photo with the Fools Rush In actor as they both went full Miami Vice for one of the hilarious ’80s flashback episodes of Friends. He wrote:

“Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

True that. He continued:

“And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers.”

Our hearts are still so broken… The Friends crew really were such a family.

The American Crime Story actor then gave some back story on this particular pic, sharing:

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?’”

So sweet. And so Chandler. Our hearts continue to be with all of Matthew’s loved ones.

