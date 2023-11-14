Courteney Cox Honors Matthew Perry With Her Favorite Monica & Chandler Scene: 'Grateful For Every Moment I Had'

Courteney Cox is remembering Matthew Perry.

Two weeks after his shocking death, the 59-year-old actress took to Instagram to pay tribute to her late co-star and friend — by sharing one of her favorite scenes from Friends. Courteney posted a video from the series in which viewers saw the love story begin for their characters, Monica Geller and Chandler Bing.

In the clip, Chandler is in bed when Ross bursts through the door in excitement about his upcoming wedding. Once the door closes, Monica pops out from underneath the covers to ask if her brother knew she was there and thus found out about their relationship. The video then cuts to an outtake of the same scene — but this time after the crowd went wild, she went off script to tell Matthew, “Ok, your turn,” before ducking under the covers. However, Courteney made it clear to everyone that it was a joke and Matthew told her “to say that.”

Looking back, Courteney shared in the caption he always “did things like that” on set. She reflected in the emotional post:

“I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here’s one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience’s reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind.”

See the heartbreaking tribute (below):

Such a poignant and very funny moment. We’re sending so much love to Courteney and the rest of the Friends cast as they mourn this terrible loss…

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube, Warner Bros. TV/YouTube]