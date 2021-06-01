Listen To This: Say Hello!

We respect Davis Mallory‘s tenacity and hustle so much! The singer has been working hard, chipping away at his dream since leaving The Real World.

The music business is THE HARDEST of all the entertainment fields to make it – so we’re happy he hasn’t give up!

It’s hard to find your sound. Even harder to find a hit!

RIP definitely feels like both to us!

This is uplifting pop! One of our fave types!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Davis Mallory!