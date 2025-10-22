Dax Shepard Joked About Hitting Kristen Bell 'Several Times' In Resurfaced Interview Years Before 'Tone-Deaf' Anniversary Post!

Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell are raising more red flags.

The couple sparked controversy over the weekend when Kristen made a “tone-deaf” joke in an anniversary post about how Dax once wanted once credit for not “killing” her. Fans did NOT find it funny whatsoever, especially given the fact that it’s domestic violence awareness month. You can read her full post (below):

Now, sleuths are doing what sleuths do and looking for more evidence of concerning behavior. And they’ve found it…

In a 2012 interview with SheKnows to promote their film Hit and Run, the couple got to talking about Dax’s beloved 1967 Lincoln Continental. In the clip, Kristen jokes she has to “respect” it because it had been around for years before they ever got together. Dax jokes that “Lady Lincoln,” as they refer to the vehicle, is Kristen’s “sister wife.”

The Forgetting Sarah Marshall star reflects on Dax getting the car back after “two years of suping it up,” but it still sounding like it was “going to break.” And then Dax makes an out-of-left-field comment:

“And I was very offended. And then I hit her several times.”

Kristen leans into the controversial joke, adding:

“And then I got beat up. And guess what, I never opened my mouth again.”

It wasn’t lost on the SheKnows reporter how dicey the joke was… She responds:

“My goodness, you guys have quite the interesting relationship.”

Dax then doubles down, joking:

“Well, with the dead bodies and all that.”

That comment served as a return to an earlier part of the conversation, when he joked “Kristen murdered someone one time” and that he “helped her dispose of the body.” The Frozen actress jokes:

“I murdered a couple of people. But he only disposed of one body. I had other boyfriends, at the time, that were disposing of the other bodies.”

Watch the clip (below):

It’s clear these two share a dark sense of humor. It’s also clear many these days do NOT!

What are YOUR opinions, Perezcious readers?? Be sure to let us know in the comments down below!

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

