Kristen Bell CALLED OUT For 'Tone-Deaf' Post Joking About Dax Shepard's Insane Promise Not To 'Kill' Her!

Umm… Is this cute… or absolutely psycho?!

Kristen Bell celebrated her 12th wedding anniversary with Dax Shepard over the weekend. But her “unbelievably tone-deaf” caption has sparked widespread criticism!

In true K-Bell and Dax fashion, the Frozen actress couldn’t just upload a loved-up post. The jokesters love to tease each other — but this reveal went a liiiiitle too far for many! Alongside a photo of Dax hugging seemingly one of their daughters, Kristen revealed:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me:

‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would.’ “

WTF!!

Why would he think he’s “incentivized” to get rid of her?! That’s an awful thing to say!

Like many, the duo loves watching true crime docs like Dateline — but even their favorite show thinks they went too far! Dateline‘s official Instagram commented:

“Screenshotted.”

OMG!!

Keeping the receipts. Yikes!

See the post:

Outraged, fans slammed the Veronica Mars alum for the “insensitive” post, especially since October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month! They wrote:

“just an fyi, posting this caption during domestic violence awareness month is unbelievably tone deaf :/ please reconsider” “Please keep in mind that this is something real that lots of people suffer on a daily basis. And the text could be triggering for victims.” “How can any self respecting woman stay with a man who ‘jokes’ like that? I’m not even a very serious person, but that would have me leaving so fast your head would spin.” “Thats a wildly sad and insensitive thing to say considering it’s domestic violence awareness month and thousands of women have died at the hands of the man they trusted…” “That’s….a very weird thing to say.” “Kristen….girl come on……….” “And we didn’t see any flags in this?” “Yikes … sometimes we don’t need to post allll of our thoughts” “This couple has been so open about their toxic relationship from the beginning. They just have done a great job at selling the ‘cute & quirky’ image. But healthy, they sure are not.” “You know its domestic violence month, right? Never funny, never!” “huh??? that’s…not a normal thing to say bro…” “Dark humor and rage baiting is a thing. But this is not it. Read the room hun. That’s offensive.” “You…thought this was funny anecdote?” “Girl run.”

Meanwhile, a few people defended the couple, calling haters “too sensitive.”

By the way, late last week, Kristen shared her thoughts on what makes a marriage last the long haul (after hilariously forgetting her wedding anniversary on the red carpet) — and she said it’s the ability to sit in “discomfort,” telling Entertainment Tonight:

“It’s hard to say, ‘You hurt my feelings and here’s why.’ It’s even harder to say, ‘I hurt your feelings and here’s why.’ So, sitting in the uncomfortable feelings and realizing that just like anything — cooking a great meal, going to the gym and getting a six-pack, whatever it is — those things take hard work. And relationships are no different.”

But the “discomfort” of wondering whether your spouse might “kill” you one day doesn’t count! Nobody should be thinking about that!! Dax may have meant it as a joke, but… did it need to be shared??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Was this funny or insensitive?? Sound OFF (below)!

