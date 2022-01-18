Daycare Workers Charged With Child Abuse After Allegedly Hiding Baby's SKULL FRACTURE In Their Care

Two daycare workers in the city of Rancho Cucamonga, California have been arrested and charged with child abuse, after police say they concealed significant skull fracture injuries in an 8-month-old baby boy who had been in their care.

According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Rudie Megan Maldonado (above, left) of San Bernardino and 50-year-old Felicia Ann Ferra (above, right) of Yorba Linda were arrested late last week on charges of child abuse and conspiracy following a months-long investigation into their alleged actions.

Related: Rapper Allegedly Shot Woman In Front Of Her Children In Awful Murder-Suicide

The infant who reportedly suffered the skull fracture was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit of the Loma Linda University Medical Center in Loma Linda back in early September amid allegations of physical abuse. Authorities responded to the hospital and began to investigate. Now, four months later, they have determined what they believe occurred and took action by arresting the two daycare employees.

Cops say the incident occurred at a Kiddie Academy day care franchise in Rancho Cucamonga. Beyond the reported extent of the infant’s injuries, it is unclear what specific information led to the arrest and charges against the two women. At least one thing is clear, though: cops claim Maldonado and Ferra allegedly worked to conceal the child’s severe injury after it occurred.

A release from the sheriff’s department stated:

“At the conclusion of the investigation, Rudie Megan Maldonado and Felicia Ann Ferra were arrested for conspiring to conceal the victim’s injuries and neglect of the victim’s well-being.”

According to NBC News, online records show that both Maldonado and Ferra have since been released on bail. Law enforcement was keen to publicize the pair’s mugshots (shown above) though, because the sheriff’s department believes there may be other incidents:

“Photos of the suspects are being released, as investigators believe there may be additional victims.”

Whoa…

Related: Florida Neighbors Dead In Tragic Murder-Suicide Following Feud Over Floodlight

A spokesperson for Kiddie Academy released a statement to NBC Los Angeles that the company has “independently owned and operated” franchises in 30 states. The company’s spokesperson added:

“We are aware of the serious allegations against an assistant teacher and the director of the Kiddie Academy of Rancho Cucamonga, California. We are committed to working with the franchise owners to ensure full cooperation with local authorities. As an organization, there is nothing more important than creating environments where a child’s intellectual, emotional and physical development flourishes. We remain committed to ensuring all franchisees maintain our world-class standards.”

So scary.

We can’t even imagine what that poor, innocent child must have gone through and we can only pray that he recovers and turns out OK. And to think these two allegedly cruelly covered up such a severe injury?? Such a sickening situation. Ugh.

[Image via San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department]