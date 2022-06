Representation matters. And just a few years ago we didn’t see that many Asian-Americans in the pop lane.

Thankfully the world is very different now!

Deb Never‘s is giving hope and inspiration to so many others – and great music to us all!

Sorry is chill pop. With elements of R&B.

This is definitely worth your time!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE for more music from Deb Never!