Debbie Gibson‘s new album is splendid! A gay fantasia!

It reminds us of Gloria Estefan’s iconic Gloria album!

Love Don’t Care is one of our favorite songs off the record. Disco greatness!

Some people forget, but Debbie wrote all her hit songs – BY HERSELF!

That talent remains and is still evident!

