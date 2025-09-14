Got A Tip?

Joey McIntyre Confesses: "I've Seen Debbie Gibson Naked!" And:

Debbie Gibson has a new memoir out that is so honest and vulnerable and INSPIRING – just like her and her music! Perez told her privately how much this book has resonated with me and maybe one day I will share why publicly! Debbie is truly Eternally Electric and Las Vegas is lucky to have her as one of our locals! What a wonderful event at the beautiful The Beverly Theater last night! Congrats to Deb, Heather and everyone at her publishing house on getting this out into the world and a very successful debut week – from Fallon to Chicago, Los Angeles and ending at home. Pick up your copies today!

Sep 14, 2025 13:03pm PDT

