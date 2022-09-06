Yes, Mariah Carey Wore High Heels To An Amusement Park With Her 11-Year-Old Twins!

One thing we know Mariah Carey will always do: SERVE… Even at the expense of comfort!

The 53-year-old took to Instagram Monday to share a snap of her and 11-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, at Cedar Point amusement park. The three appeared to have a blast, everything seemed perfect — except for one thing… Mimi’s choice of footwear. She captioned the photos, which were captured in front of roller coasters:

“Had the best time at @cedarpoint! Never again with the heels though! ”

Ha!

If that isn’t the most Mariah thing you’ve ever heard, we don’t know what is, LOLz!

The Sandusky, Ohio amusement park is known for how humongous it is, coming in at a whopping 364 acres. That’s a LOT of walking in heels… But the Always Be My Baby songstress just couldn’t sacrifice a look for the outing. Maybe next time though!

Fellow singer Debbie Gibson quickly jumped in the comments section to write:

“Brrrruhahaha! Come on now… you know the New Yorker thing throwing flats into the bag! My trick is jazz shoes. You can fold em and put ‘em in your pocket”

Nice! Divas getting each other’s backs! And great advice… Let’s hope for Mariah’s sake she’ll take it next time. But who knows, she lives in her own Fantasy!

See the full post (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Could you imagine loading up into a roller coaster with stilettos AND doing all that walking? We can, and it’s making our feet hurt just thinking about it! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Images via Mariah Carey/Instagram]