Decomposing Body Wrapped In Plastic Found In Singer D4vd’s Tesla At Impound Lot! WTF!

If D4vd wasn’t a known name before, this certainly puts him on the map…

The artist may not ring a bell for you just based on his name alone, but chances are you’ve heard one of his songs. Over the past few years, his hits like Romantic Homicide and Here with Me have gone viral on TikTok and have received BILLIONS of streams on Spotify. But we’re not here to discuss his success… We’re here to report shocking and completely dismal news that he’s connected to.

On Tuesday, reports surfaced that the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a grisly discovery made at an impound lot in Hollywood. According to investigators, a Tesla was towed to the lot after being reported abandoned in the Hollywood Hills last week. And after sitting on the lot for several days, an employee reported a foul stench emitting from the car. When cops arrived, they discovered a horrific sight: a decomposing body wrapped in plastic and shoved in the front trunk!

So how does this connect to the 20-year-old singer? Well, according to ABC7, police ran its Texas plates and it turns out it’s registered in his legal name, David Anthony Burke. WHAT?! As of now, the identity of the body found inside the vehicle has yet to be publicly released. As for D4vd, it’s not clear what actions investigators are taking. But Teslas are known for recording a LOT, so we should have some answers soon. It’s worth noting the New York-born artist has been on tour and still actively posting on social media… He’s even scheduled to perform in Minneapolis on Tuesday night before hitting LA later this month!

We’re sending love to the family of the deceased. We hope D4vd is not responsible and answers happen soon!

