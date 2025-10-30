Got A Tip?

Demi Lovato Dresses Up As Her Iconic Meme -- 'Let Pootvato Out'!!

Demi Lovato Dresses Up As Her Iconic Meme -- 'Let Pootvato Out'!!

Listen, we know it’s a bit early to make the call, but Demi Lovato definitely WINS Halloween for this!!

In a new Instagram post, the singer (who uses both she and they pronouns) shared her costume for spooky szn — and OMG, you guys! She dressed as her made-up twin sister Poot Lovato! Do you remember those memes that were everywhere back in 2015 after THAT wildly unflattering event photo dropped?

Well, 11 years later, Poot is finally free. In the caption of her post, Demi wrote:

“happy halloween and happy one week of intd!!! been so locked in this era thought i’d let pootvato out”

TOO F**KING FUNNY!!

See the post (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Truly iconic! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Demi Lovato/TikTok/MEGA/WENN]

Oct 30, 2025 16:40pm PDT

