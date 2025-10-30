Demi Lovato Dresses Up As Her Iconic Meme -- 'Let Pootvato Out'!!

Listen, we know it’s a bit early to make the call, but Demi Lovato definitely WINS Halloween for this!!

In a new Instagram post, the singer (who uses both she and they pronouns) shared her costume for spooky szn — and OMG, you guys! She dressed as her made-up twin sister Poot Lovato! Do you remember those memes that were everywhere back in 2015 after THAT wildly unflattering event photo dropped?

Related: Demi Says She Wasn’t ‘Protective’ Enough Of Sister On Desperate Housewives

Well, 11 years later, Poot is finally free. In the caption of her post, Demi wrote:

“happy halloween and happy one week of intd!!! been so locked in this era thought i’d let pootvato out”

TOO F**KING FUNNY!!

See the post (below):

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

Truly iconic! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Demi Lovato/TikTok/MEGA/WENN]