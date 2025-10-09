Demi Lovato's Ex Max Ehrich Allegedly Beat His Own Mother While High On Nitrous Oxide -- And Streamed It In Terrifying Instagram Live!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Shocking new details are coming about Max Ehrich’s domestic violence arrest!

As we previously reported, Demi Lovato‘s former fiancé was arrested and charged with battery on a person 65 or older in Florida on Tuesday night. Take a look at his mugshot (below):

There weren’t tons of details surrounding the altercation at the time. All we really knew when the news first broke was that this followed a violent incident with a family member. However, more is being revealed on Thursday, and this is some disturbing stuff…

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, Max beat up his own mother, Rhonda Ehrich, while high on nitrous oxide. He recorded the incident on camera, too! So it’s not going to be tough to prosecute… Whoa. The report says law enforcement received a domestic violence call on Tuesday night from someone claiming the 34-year-old actor was live-streaming himself roughing up his mom. A video of the Instagram Live is circulating on social media following the arrest. In it, a distressed Rhonda can be seen trying to get away from him and attempting to defend herself. If you have the stomach for it, you can see the terrifying clip for yourself HERE.

Cops say they responded to the Florida home Max shares with his mom. When they arrived at the scene, they found her at a neighbor’s house following the altercation with The Young and the Restless alum. The report states that Rhonda told the police Max “heavily abuses inhalants.” According to the mother, he consumed nitrous oxide and became violent during an argument over her phone in their residence. She claimed Max then chased her outside into the neighbor’s backyard, pushed her to the ground, and kicked her in the thigh. Despite the physical altercation, the report noted she did not suffer any serious injuries.

Per the report, police ordered Max to come out of the house. After several minutes, he complied and was hauled into custody. He posted a $1,000 bond and was released on Wednesday.

This poor woman. This is so, so horrific. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

For more information on violence against women, go to https://www.justice.gov/ovw/resources-for-survivors.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

