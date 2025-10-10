Got A Tip?

Demi Lovato’s Ex Max Ehrich Headed To Rehab After Domestic Violence Arrest!

Max Ehrich is going away to get some help following his domestic violence arrest.

As we previously reported, Demi Lovato’s ex-fiancé was taken into custody in Florida on Tuesday night for battery on a person 65 or older. He allegedly beat his own mother at their home while high on nitrous oxide — and streamed it on Instagram Live. While speaking to the police following the violent incident, his mom claimed he “heavily abuses inhalants.” Now, Max is speaking out for the first time following his arrest to share that he is seeking out treatment.

The actor opened up about what happened to TMZ on Friday, saying he was high and in psychosis during the altercation with his mom. Max explained she was only trying to get him to stop huffing nitrous oxide. And get ready for this part — The Young and the Reckless alum claimed he only moved in with his parents in Florida… after allegedly being kidnapped last week by three gang members. What?! He said they introduced him to nitrous, and he was high on it for a week leading up to the arrest.

So scary if true. Max said he is currently under a 72-hour psychiatric hold under the Baker Act. However, once he is released, he plans to enter a rehab program for at least 30 days.

Hopefully, he gets the help he needs. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/

[Image via MEGA/WENN]

Oct 10, 2025 15:20pm PDT

