Demi Lovato Debuts New Edgy Look With Partially-Shaved Head!

It’s a good thing Demi Lovato is Confident because she’s got a fresh new look!!

The 28-year-old songstress debuted a VERY bold hairstyle on Wednesday on her Instagram account: a blonde ‘do with a partially shaved head!

Technically, the blonde portion of the makeover first popped up a few days ago — you’ll recall she was rockin’ the lighter color with a wig during her hilarious opening monologue for the People’s Choice Awards. But the shaved undercut is totally new to Demi and, to be honest, we LOVE it!

First photographed by Angelo Kritikos — who wrote on Instagram that he was “already obsessed with this new era” of Lovato greatness — the edgy look channels bad-ass women like Halsey in all the best ways!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

And another angle, here:

Wow!!!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?! It’s fierce, HAWT, new… the perfect transition into a bad-girl persona! We’re on board!

Only one more question to ask: what does Max Ehrich think of it? …Juuuuuuust kidding! Ha!

[Image via Peter Kaminski/WENN]