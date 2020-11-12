Demi Lovato Opens Up About What Life Is Like In Quarantine Post-Max Ehrich Breakup!

Demi Lovato is all about SELF-love following her dramatic split from ex-fiancé Max Ehrich!

The pop superstar stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers this week and got candid about how she’s been spending time alone in quarantine on the heels of her breakup. While she didn’t directly reference her split from the actor, Demi did reveal that she’s using her newfound solitude to work on herself, sharing:

“At the beginning of quarantine I got really into meditation, actually. I started meditating more. It was something I had kind of done in the past but not really made a lifestyle out of it. Now I’ve started meditating. I kind of came up with this new philosophy that I’m never bored. I never have to worry about being bored because I can always meditate no matter where I am or what I’m doing. That’s helped me a lot.”

Meditation won’t break your heart, that’s for sure! And it can help you deal with stress from, say, the wrong guy…

Related: Max’s Latest Attention-Grabbing Stunt Completely Backfires

When she hasn’t been embarking on inward spiritual journeys, the Disney alum has been focusing on “building better relationships” with her loved ones. She revealed to host Seth Meyers:

“Also just building better relationships with my friends and family and even my dogs, getting to walk them is something I didn’t get to do when I was working so much. This quarantine has been a nice little experience for me to get to know myself better.”

Sounds like Demi’s making herself some lemonade — which is good to hear, considering the big ol’ lemon she was given earlier this year!

As we reported, Lovato started dating Ehrich back in March at the beginning of the pandemic and the pair were engaged just three months later. Things went south, however, when Demi’s fans put together a compilation video of the Young and the Restless star actively thirsting after stars like Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande the same way he thirsted after the Sorry Not Sorry singer, and Demi mysteriously pulled the plug on their romance shortly after.

While it’s unclear exactly why the Sonny with a Chance star broke things off, a source told ET that Demi felt Ehrich “wasn’t being honest about things,” noting:

“She’s worked very hard to get to a good place and isn’t willing to put up with anything that doesn’t serve her in a positive way. The breakup was for the best.”

Sounds like it!

Ch-ch-check out the clip (below) to hear more from Demi — including what inspired her to write the politically-charged anthem, Commander in Chief!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN/NBC]