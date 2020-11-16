Demi Lovato Jokes About Getting 'Unengaged' During Quarantine In Hilarious People's Choice Awards Monologue!

You really have to wonder how Max Ehrich is going to react to this…

Demi Lovato made light of this year’s quickie engagement (and breakup) on Sunday night while she hosted the People’s Choice Awards for E!, and we’ve gotta give credit where credit is due on this one, she definitely knows how to poke fun at herself!

In her opening monologue to kick off the mostly virtual shindig, the 28-year-old songstress opened up a bit about how the past year has been for her, referencing the craziness of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown life we’ve all led because of it. Only with Demi, well, she threw in a little shade at her un-engagement to Ehrich, too!

The I Love Me singer recreated her 2020 for the audience, explaining (below):

“I am so excited to be here tonight because honestly this year has been the longest three years of my life. Don’t get me wrong, it started out amazing. I performed at the Grammys and sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl. But then, COVID hit, and everything shut down. So I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode, and got engaged. I got into painting, photography, meditation, tested the limits of Postmates unlimited. Also, I didn’t know this could happen, but reached the end of Instagram four times. I binged seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars, got unengaged, then went looking for aliens in the desert. So basically the same as everyone else.”

LOLz!!!

First off, it’s mind-blowing to think Demi performed at this past Super Bowl back in February because it truly does feel like that happened about three years ago. Thanks a lot, COVID…

But beyond that, can we talk about her engagement joke?! Obviously, she put out a single about the breakup pretty much immediately following the split, so it’s not like she hasn’t ever addressed things. Besides the song itself though, she’s been VERY quiet and low-key about the whole situation in interviews and with social media activity. It’s a big step to see her joking about it now!

On the other hand, Max has not been as quiet after the breakup, to say the least. There’s no People’s Choice Awards activity on his Instagram account or anything as of Monday morning. Could it be he won’t react at all to Demi’s call-out? Well, past experience tells us there’s still a chance…

Anyway, ICYMI on air, ch-ch-check out Demi’s FULL opening monologue from Sunday night’s awards show (below):

Love it!

It’s really tough for a host to play to a virtual crowd like that without getting feedback to your jokes, but Demi did a GREAT job with it! Do U have any reactions to how she did and the whole Max drama here, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF about everything engagement-related and more, down in the comments (below)!!!

